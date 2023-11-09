Eight people are dead after human smuggler driving car full of illegal migrants crashes into SUV driven by American citizens during pursuit in Texas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
A suspected migrant smuggler and seven others are dead after the clash
A suspected migrant smuggler and seven others have been killed after a clash in rural Texas.
The incident occurred on US Highway 57 near the farming community of Batesville and left two innocent Americans dead, local authorities said.
After the 8 a.m. crash — which occurred about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the border — state officials revealed that the pair were from Georgia and that they had been in an SUV that had been hit by the suspected smuggler’s vehicle.
That car, a white Honda that lay crushed after the incident, evaded arrest by the Zavala County Sherriff’s Office when it passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone and collided with the other vehicle.
DPS Troopers later confirmed that several of the deceased – including the aforementioned smuggler – were from Honduras. In a statement, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said their investigation was ongoing.
More to come…
