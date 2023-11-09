Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Suspect Nabbed in Detroit Synagogue Leader Samantha Woll’s Murder

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo by Raymond Boyd

    Detroit Police announced Wednesday that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection to the fatal stabbing of Samantha Woll, a beloved 40-year-old synagogue board president found dead just outside her home.

    Woll’s death last month grabbed national headlines as it happened just as the war between Israel and Hamas was unfolding. However, police said at the time that they didn’t believe antisemitism was a factor in her slaying.

    In a statement, police said details of the arrest would be kept under wraps for now “to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

    By

