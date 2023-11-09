Hunter and James Biden to be called to sit for DEPOSITIONS in impeachment investigation: Republicans will also call in the WIFE of president’s son and his ex-lover Hallie for interviews as they ramp up probe

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

House Republicans plan to fire subpoenas for the Biden family in a major escalation of their investigation into their foreign business deals.

Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother, and Biden family aide Rob Walker have been called for testimony before the Oversight Committee — which has taken the lead in Biden’s impeachment inquiry.

The committee has asked Hunter Biden to come in on December 13 and James Biden to come in on December 6.

Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement that the president’s son would comply with the subpoena. He called it a “political stunt,” but said, “Still. Hunter would like the opportunity to discuss these matters with the Commission in a public forum and at an appropriate time.”

Committee Chairman James Comer is also requesting transcribed interviews with Melissa Cohen, Hunter’s wife, Sara Biden, Frank’s wife, Hallie Biden, Hunter’s ex-girlfriend and Beau Biden’s widow, Elizabeth Secundy, Hallie’s sister with whom Hunter is said to have had a romantic relationship. with while she was married, and Hunter employee Tony Bobulinski.

Comer says he has traced about $24 million from foreign actors to the bank accounts of the Biden family and Biden associates. In issuing subpoenas for banking records, the Republican Party-led commission says it has found 20 shell companies linked to the Biden family, most of which were created when Joe was vice president. The money was traced to foreign actors in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan.

Hunter Biden will be subpoenaed to testify before Congress and Melissa Cohen, his wife, right, will be asked to participate in an interview

James Biden, left, has been subpoenaed. His wife Sara has been invited for an interview

Comer says the shell companies were used to provide a convoluted path to the payments that didn’t set off any alarm bells.

White House spokesman Ian Sams scoffed at the new subpoenas and accused Republicans of trying to “distract” — citing the Nov. 17 government funding deadline.

With just over a week to go before Republicans in the House of Representatives can plunge the country into another damaging and chaotic government shutdown, the most extreme voices in their party, like James Comer, are trying to distract from their repeated failures to govern.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not respond to a loud query from DailyMail.com about whether Hunter and James should comply with the subpoenas.

Top Democrat Jamie Raskin noted that the committee has already obtained business records from Hunter, James and Rob Walker and interviewed many of his business associates.

“Comer has decided that what he needs to jump-start this epic flop of an investigation is a big pile of subpoenas and interview requests, all for private citizens,” Raskin said.

“Despite all of the Chairman’s impressive acrobatic efforts to conceal evidence and distort the facts, all information collected discredits their false claims about President Biden.”

Comer recently touted an image of a $200,000 check that James Biden sent to his brother Joe Biden as a “smoking gun,” but the check was marked as a loan repayment.

Weeks ago, Comer revealed a $40,000 direct payment to Joe from 2017, labeled as a “loan repayment” that he claims is “laundered money” traced to the Chinese.

Banking records obtained by DailyMail.com show that Joe had lent James exactly the amount he was paid – $240,000 – before being repaid by his brother.

Records show that Joe made two short-term loans to James Biden: one for $40,000 on July 28, 2017 and one for $200,000 on January 12, 2018.

The loans were repaid in full by James Biden without interest in 37 days and 48 days respectively.

Hallie Biden, Hunter’s ex and Beau Biden’s widow, has been invited for an interview

Hunter and Hallie Biden dated from 2016 to 2019

But Comer alleged that banking records obtained by the committee through recent subpoenas for James and Hunter Biden’s financial records show a money trail from Chinese oil giant CEFC — one of Hunter’s joint ventures — to Joe’s account beginning in July 2017.

In WhatsApp messages from August 2017, previously published by DailyMail.com, Hunter demanded $10 million from CEFC and claimed his father was sitting “right here” next to him during the exchange.

After an initial $5 million infusion from CEFC into the joint venture on August 8, 2017, and a transfer of $400,000 to Hunter Biden entity Owasco, PC on the same day. Then, on August 14, 2017, $150,000 was transferred directly from Owasco to the bank account of James and Sara Biden – Joe’s sister-in-law.

Then, on September 3, 2017, Sara wrote a $40,000 check directly to Joe — just six days after she withdrew $50,000 in cash, according to the documents obtained.

Joe Biden has previously stated that Hunter never made money from China, and the White House has insisted that the president never profited from his family’s business ventures.