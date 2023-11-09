Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Former Grammys Boss Neil Portnow Accused of Drugging, Raping Female Artist

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Former Grammys Boss Neil Portnow Accused of Drugging, Raping Female Artist

    Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

    Neil Portnow, the former CEO of the Recording Academy, was sued in New York on Wednesday by a woman who says he drugged and raped her in 2018.

    The accuser goes unnamed in the lawsuit, obtained by The Daily Beast, but is described as an “internationally acclaimed musician, inventor, and former member of The Recording Academy.” In addition to accusing Portnow of sexual assault, she also accuses the Recording Academy of “aid[ing] and abet[ing] Portnow’s conduct to protect their reputations and silence Plaintiff’s and other women in the music industry who have stood up and spoken up.”

    In the suit, the anonymous accuser says she met Portnow in January 2018 at a Recording Academy event. That June, she says she asked the then-CEO if she could interview him for a magazine article, and he invited her to meet him at his Manhattan hotel to conduct the interview. There, Portnow allegedly offered her wine, but did not drink any himself.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    A rapid clean-energy transition could save 181 million years of healthy human life annually by 2050, report finds

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy