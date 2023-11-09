Multiple members of Shania Twain’s crew are hospitalized after tour bus and truck CRASH in Canada

Shania Twain’s tour bus rolled down a highway in Canada

Several members of her team were rushed to hospital

The singer was not on board at the time of the accident

Several members of Shania Twain’s touring crew have been rushed to hospital after a horror tour bus crash in Canada.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 1 near Wolseley, Saskatchewan, with a total of 13 people treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The tour bus and a truck both rolled off the road and footage of the crash showed significant damage to the tour bus on the side of an icy highway.

The “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” singer was not on board at the time of the crash. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Twain, pictured during her ‘Queen of Me’ tour in Britain on September 16, was not on board at the time of the crash

Twain’s crew was on the road as part of her ‘Queen of Me’ tour, and her reps told Maverick Management CTV News after the accident that the vehicles involved were part of the tour.

“Members of the production crew in need of medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals,” the statement said.

‘We are incredibly grateful to the emergency services teams for their rapid response and continued support.’

“We ask for your patience as we care for our traveling family.”

Twain was scheduled to play her next show on Thursday in Saskatoon, about 200 miles from Wolseley, although it is unclear whether this will be canceled.

