Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Multiple members of Shania Twain’s crew are hospitalized after tour bus and truck CRASH in Canada

    By

    Nov 9, 2023
    Shania Twain’s tour bus rolled down a highway in Canada
    Several members of her team were rushed to hospital
    The singer was not on board at the time of the accident

    By Will Potter for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 4:44 PM EST, November 8, 2023 | Updated: 5:12 PM EST, November 8, 2023

    Several members of Shania Twain’s touring crew have been rushed to hospital after a horror tour bus crash in Canada.

    The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 1 near Wolseley, Saskatchewan, with a total of 13 people treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    The tour bus and a truck both rolled off the road and footage of the crash showed significant damage to the tour bus on the side of an icy highway.

    The “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” singer was not on board at the time of the crash. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Thirteen people were rushed to the hospital after Shania Twain’s tour bus rolled off the side of an icy highway shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

    The tour bus suffered significant damage in the accident and was photographed on its side along the icy highway after the crash

    Twain, pictured during her ‘Queen of Me’ tour in Britain on September 16, was not on board at the time of the crash

    Twain’s crew was on the road as part of her ‘Queen of Me’ tour, and her reps told Maverick Management CTV News after the accident that the vehicles involved were part of the tour.

    “Members of the production crew in need of medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals,” the statement said.

    ‘We are incredibly grateful to the emergency services teams for their rapid response and continued support.’

    “We ask for your patience as we care for our traveling family.”

    Twain was scheduled to play her next show on Thursday in Saskatoon, about 200 miles from Wolseley, although it is unclear whether this will be canceled.

    Details about the crash have yet to be confirmed after both the tour bus and a truck rolled off the highway

