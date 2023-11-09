7 Nashville Police Officers on ‘Administrative Assignment’ After Leak of School Shooter’s Manifesto

The Metro Nashville Police Department has taken the step of placing seven of its officers on administrative assignment amid an ongoing inquiry into the unauthorized disclosure of documents related to the Covenant School shooter.

All seven officers still retain their full law enforcement authority. The move comes after three images of the Covenant shooter’s writings were shared online by Steven Crowder on Monday.

Since March 27, when the attack resulted in the deaths of three adults and three children, and the shooter was fatally wounded by the police, the documents have not been publicly accessible.

The documents are currently part of a pending legal case involving five different parties. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has expressed his commitment to investigating the unauthorized release of the images.

