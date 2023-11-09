Multiple lives were lost when a driver, suspected of engaging in smuggling activities, attempted to evade law enforcement and collided head-on with another vehicle, as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

The devastating crash took place on U.S. Highway 57, in the vicinity of Batesville, approximately 83 miles to the southwest of San Antonio.

The driver, operating a Honda, recklessly passed an 18-wheeler in a designated no-passing zone, said Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson from the Texas Department of Public Safety, in a statement posted on X.

NEW: 11/8, @TxDPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville. The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. The driver drove head-on… pic.twitter.com/KdxZ7wmvkk

— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2023

The Honda driver’s actions led to the deadly head-on collision with a Chevy SUV, resulting in the eruption of flames engulfing the vehicles. Photographs released by the agency depicted both vehicles severely damaged, with debris strewn across the highway.

The occupants of the Chevy, hailing from Georgia, lost their lives in the collision. Five passengers, including the suspected smuggler in the Honda, also perished, according to Olivarez. Among the deceased, several were from Honduras.

To respect the privacy of the affected families, the names of the victims are being withheld until they have been appropriately notified. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain the subject of an investigation.

The post At Least 7 Dead After High-Speed Chase Ends in Horrific Head-On Crash in Texas appeared first on Breaking911.