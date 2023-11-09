Feds Bust Ultra Exclusive Brothels Allegedly Frequented by Politicians

Reuters/Jon Cherry

The feds on Wednesday revealed that they had busted a trio of high-end brothels outside Washington, D.C. and Boston that served a powerful clientele that included politicians, lawyers, professors, military officers, and more.

A woman and two men—Han Lee, James Lee, and Junmyung Lee—were arrested and charged with running the scheme, according to an arrest affidavit. The trio, who are not related, are accused of violating the Mann Act by flying women in from around the country to meet clients in high-end apartments for sex.

Hourly rates for services cost between $350 to $600—an amount that prosecutors characterized as a “premium” price compared to “standard rates” for commercial sex on the Eastern Seaboard.

