    Ivanka Trump Testifies She Conveniently Can’t Remember a Thing—With One Big Exception

    Ivanka Trump Testifies She Conveniently Can’t Remember a Thing—With One Big Exception

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Ivanka Trump spent all day Wednesday in a New York courtroom going over all the ways she doesn’t remember a single detail about any of her father’s financial shenanigans, despite playing a key role in three family real estate deals mired in accusations of bank fraud.

    The former president’s daughter proved to be the most resilient—perhaps even boring—witness yet at Donald Trump’s gargantuan civil trial, where the New York Attorney General is trying to obliterate the billionaire’s corporate empire and pummel it with fines.

    “I don’t recall,” became a sort of mantra, with Ivanka answering dozens of questions by claiming she simply didn’t remember. Lawyers for the AG’s office were trying to get into her involvement in acquiring massive bank loans that were based on her dad’s personal financial statements—which were bloated with fanciful totals that double-counted revenue and, at times, imagined non-existent physical space.

