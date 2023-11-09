Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

Shutterstock

Items across Amazon’s site can be added to your Amazon Baby Registry.

Amazon baby registries are available to both Prime and non-Prime users.

Beyond products, Amazon offers a “diaper fund” option to add to a baby registry.

As an ecommerce behemoth, Amazon’s service offerings expand beyond simple shopping, and baby registries are no exception.

With various perks like welcome gifts and exclusive discounts, Amazon provides a comprehensive solution for expectant parents. Baby registries are available for non-Prime members. However, if you have Amazon Prime, you get additional benefits.

Once a new registry is created, 10 unique items are added to the registry. At least $10 has been spent (before shipping and taxes), Amazon will send registrants who belong to Prime a free welcome box as a gift “with full, travel, and sample-size surprises for parents and baby” to the address supplied during registry creation.

Beyond just products, Amazon also provides a “diaper fund.” The diaper fund allows friends and family to contribute financially toward diapers and other registry essentials. Amazon makes it easy to say thanks by informing registrants who purchased or contributed to each item in your registry.

Amazon Baby Registries include:

a 15% discount, which kicks in 60 days before the expected due date. This discount can amount to up to $300 in savingsA return policy of up to one year on registry itemsA “diaper fund” for friends and family to contribute money to purchase diapers and other essentials

Here’s how it works:

Fill out this form to create your Amazon Baby Registry.

To set up a registry, you’ll fill out basic information about yourself, whether or not you want a diaper fund, and choose the visibility of your registry. You’ll also select where gifts should be delivered.

An example Amazon Baby Registry landing page.

This is what the landing page for your baby registry will look like.

A checklist to help keep you organized.

Amazon provides a helpful checklist of items in numerous categories to ensure that you are ready for the arrival of your little one. These include strollers & car seats, nursery and nursing-related items, bathing necessities, clothing, and toys.

Items can be added to the registry from their product page.

You can add items to your registry from any Amazon product page.

