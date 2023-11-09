Aliens are back in Mexico’s congress chambers once again. This time, a presenter said he found a ‘new species.’

Screen shows what a Mexican journalist claims are aliens at a congressional hearing.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower chamber of Mexico’s congress once again turned to spectacle Tuesday, devoting hours of its time to a controversial character who pressed the case for “non-human beings” he said were found in Peru.

Less than three weeks after Category 5 Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco, a port of nearly 1 million people, the Chamber of Deputies spent more than three hours listening to journalist José Jaime Maussan and his group of Peruvian doctors.

Maussan, who describes himself as a Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena researcher, and some Mexican lawmakers became the subject of international ridicule in September when he presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru at Mexico’s first congressional hearing on UFOs.

“I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with nonhuman specimens that are not related to any other species in our world,” Maussan said during the hearing.

Maussan claimed the presented figures were each about 1,000 years old, according to testing done at a local university, which distanced itself from his cause.

In 2017, Maussan made similar claims in Peru, and a report by that country’s prosecutor’s office found the bodies were actually “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

The report added the figures were almost certainly human-made and that “they are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present.” The bodies were not publicly unveiled at the time, so it is unclear if they are the same as those presented to Mexico’s congress.

On Tuesday, Maussan insisted the Peruvian mummies from the September hearing were real, per Reuters.

Maussan brought in multiple doctors who said the bodies were “real, once-living organisms,” but did not say they found proof that the mummies were extraterrestrials, per Reuters.

One anthropologist, Roger Zuniga, told Reuters he didn’t know the origin of the beings.

“They’re real,” Zuniga told the outlet. “There was absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation of these beings.”

A surgeon from Argentina also said he thought the bodies were real — in fact, he postulated that they were “our descendants,” evolved human beings, per Reuters.

Lawmaker Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, from the governing party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said “all ideas and all proposals will always be welcome to debate them, hear them to agree with or not.”

