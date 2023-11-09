Gold Coast teens hang from side of moving tram at Surfers Paradise in dangerous stunt

<!–

Two “out of control” teenagers were filmed dangerously hanging off the side of a moving tram.

The potentially fatal stunt took place on the Gold Coast’s G:link tram as it passed through the Surfers Paradise tram stop near Ocean Avenue.

Footage of the wild moment was captured and shared by another commuter, showing the two teenagers clinging to the closed exterior doors of the tram.

A teenage boy dressed in a light blue shirt and black shorts, and carrying a black backpack, hung on to the doors while another boy in a white shirt with a backpack stood at the doors of the following light rail train.

As the tram passed the stop, the teenagers could be seen passing dangerously close to the edge of the platform.

Stunned onlookers watched as the teens appeared unfazed by their dangerous stunt.

A witness told the Gold Coast Bulletin the teenagers were “out of control”.

Two teenagers were involved in a wild moment on board the Gold Coast tram (pictured) as they were seen clinging to the exterior doors of the moving tram.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted GoldLinQ, operators of the G:link light rail service, for comment.

A GoldLinQ spokesperson told Gold Coast Bulletin that light rails are “for streetcars”.

They said offenders caught committing a dangerous act could face fines. up to $550 for obstructing public transportation.

Queensland Police told Daily Mail Australia no complaints had been received regarding the behavior seen in the video.

The latest incident comes after a terrifying video emerged in December last year showing another teenager hanging dangerously on the doors of a moving G:Link tram.

After about 10 seconds, the teen appeared to let go of the tram door and fall onto the tram tracks.

Footage of the shocking stunt was uploaded to TikTok, with one user claiming in the comments section of the post that the boy was not injured.

AG:link’s spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia at the time that “reckless behavior like this is extremely dangerous.”

“We have a simple message for those who engage in this activity: don’t put others at risk.”

Stunned spectators watched the two teenagers (pictured) perform the dangerous stunt as the tram passed through a station.

“There are more than 300 CCTV cameras on the network, which are monitored 24/7, and this behavior will be reported immediately to the Queensland Police Service.”

The G:link light rail service, opened in 2014, is Queensland’s only light rail network.

Thousands of passengers use the service which serves 19 light rail stations on the Gold Coast.

Trams travel at an average speed of 23 km/h but vehicles can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h.