Dane Rashford – brother of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and soccer agent – is ‘ARRESTED in Miami on domestic violence charge and told to appear in court’

Dane Rashford was on holiday in the US when the alleged incident took place

It is not known if he is still in the country, the official said

Dane Rashford, a football agent and brother of Marcus Rashford, has been arrested in Miami for battery, according to police records.

Dane was arrested in Miami Beach on October 20, with bail set at $1,500.

The charge was recorded as a misdemeanor on October 24, but was further specified as domestic violence, as first reported by The Telegraph.

Dane is director of DN May Sports Management, which lists Rashford as a client, although the forward is managed directly by his other brother, Dwaine Maynard.

Dane, 31, is no longer in jail but is due back in court on November 27.

Dane Rashford was arrested in Florida last month on misdemeanor charges

Dane Rashford is no longer in prison and the assistant prosecutor does not know if he is still in the US

Dane Rashford (left), Dwaine Maynard and Marcus Rashford are seen in an undated photo

Rashford is seen with his family at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

According to Miami-Dade County police records, Dane’s bond was posted by Chantelle Maynard a week after his arrest.

He was also given a pre-trial stay-away order, which prohibits contact with the alleged victim.

Miami Dade County Assistant Prosecutor Daysi Vega-Mendez told The Telegraph they were unsure if Dane was still in the United States.

“The case is still ongoing, at this time I have not been able to get hold of the victim,” they said. “Our office is trying to contact the British Embassy as we need permission to speak to the victim.

“I’m not sure if they are still in the United States or have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically, you are not allowed to leave the country once you have been charged. When a person bonds when he leaves, he gives up that bond.

Rashford grew up in the Wythenshawe area of ​​Manchester with brothers Dwaine, Dane and sisters Chantelle and Claire.

He also has a half-sister named Tamara.

News of the arrest came minutes after Man United’s 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League, in which Rashford was sent off in the first half.

The attacker tried to shield the ball, but caught an opponent with a high foot and received a straight red card in the 42nd minute.

Marcus Rashford was shown a straight red card in the first half after being deemed to have committed a dangerous tackle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag criticized Rashford last week for his nightclubbing

From there, United quickly surrendered a 2-0 lead and went straight into half-time before ultimately losing in the Danish capital.

Rashford was in the news last week when United manager Erik ten Hag told him his decision to go to a nightclub after the Manchester derby defeat was unacceptable.

Mail Sport previously revealed that Rashford spent the night at Chinawhite nightclub in Manchester on Sunday to celebrate his 26th birthday following his side’s 3-0 defeat to City.

Ten Hag said: ‘I talked to him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologized and that was it. For us it is an internal matter.’

The Dutch coach added: “He made a mistake, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t belong. I see him every day at training, I know what he does.’