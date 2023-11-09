Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Bodycam Released After Colo. Officer Charged With Murder on Third Day on the Job

    LASALLE, Colo. (9 News) — Body camera video shows the moments before a LaSalle Police officer shot and killed a man in a confrontation that began when officers became suspicious of a double-parked car. Weld County prosecutors charged Erik Hernandez with one count of second-degree murder after he shot Juston Reffel in the parking lot of the town’s Family Dollar store on May 3.

    Read the full story from 9 News here.

