Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Hollywood actors’ strike will come to an end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with the studios on a new three-year contract.

The deal, first reported by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, comes after 118 days on the picket line and two weeks of intense negotiations. Its terms were not immediately made public.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

