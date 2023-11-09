Copenhagen fans mock Man United with ‘Roony, Roony’ chant after 17-year-old Roony Bardghji bags the winner for the Danish champions in cruel twist on club legend chant

Copenhagen fans chanted ‘Roony, Roony’ after Roony Bardghji’s winning goal

It was an unfortunate but humorous twist on the iconic “Rooney, Rooney” chant

Copenhagen fans seized the opportunity to turn one of Old Trafford’s iconic chants into a nightmarish death knell against Manchester United in the Champions League.

When 17-year-old Roony Bardghji scored the winning goal in their 4-3 win over United, Copenhagen fans knew the exact chant for the occasion: ‘Roony, Roony’.

It was reminiscent of the sounds English football became accustomed to as Rooney endured a fearsome career at United, scoring 253 goals for them.

The irony was not lost as the Danish fans witnessed United’s figurative fall from grace encapsulated before them – from leading 2-0, United succumbed to defeat via two late goals.

Bardghji’s finish was excellent as he fired a powerful left-foot shot past Andre Onana before the Parken Stadium erupted in ‘Roony, Roony’ mockery.

Roony Bardghji scored a fantastic goal to give Copenhagen the precious three points at home

Fans sang ‘Roony, Roony’ in mock celebration after he condemned Man United to another defeat

The 17-year-old talent has already scored ten goals this season and is one to watch for the future

Rooney became United’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer when he netted a hat-trick against Fenerbache, but now Copenhagen’s Roony has become the youngest player to score against them in Europe’s elite competition.

At 17 years and 358 days, he surpasses the previous record and his goal leaves United bottom of the Champions League group.

One suspects we’ll be seeing a lot more of Bardghji in the coming years, as he’s already scored 15 goals in 57 games for the Danish champions – an excellent record, especially for such a young age.

Erling Haaland scored 20 goals in his first 50 games while cutting his teeth in Norway, which has a similar level of national football to Denmark.

Bardghji has already scored ten goals in 23 games this season and is certainly one to keep an eye on.