Australia’s biggest brewery evacuated after fumes detected at Gold Coast worksite

Carlton & United Breweries’ Gold Coast brewery had to be urgently evacuated after reports of “burning eyes” sparked fears of chemical fumes.

More than 100 employees were evacuated from the Yatala site in the north of the city at around 7am on Thursday after staff began complaining of a strange “smell”.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene following a “smoke report”.

One male worker was transported to Logan Hospital in stable condition and another was assessed by paramedics on scene.

Fire crews from the brewery, Australia’s largest, carried out atmospheric tests to detect possible chemical vapors.

Carlton & United Breweries on the Gold Coast (above) was evacuated on Thursday morning due to suspected chemical fumes after workers reported “stinging eyes and a smell”.

“Around 7 a.m., the Yatala brewery was evacuated following workers complaining of stinging eyes and a smell,” a CUB spokesperson said. 7News.

“Although some of our employees suffered eye pain and some received treatment, they are now safe.

CUB said the “source of the problem” was still under investigation.

“We are unable to confirm at this time whether the problem is with our site,” he said.

“Operations of the brewery will resume after QFES gives the green light. »

More soon.