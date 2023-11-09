Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Pioneering Artist’s Nephew Goes to War With Family Over Her Legacy

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , ,
    Pioneering Artist’s Nephew Goes to War With Family Over Her Legacy

    James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

    The nephew of the groundbreaking artist Helen Frankenthaler is suing his relatives, claiming in a scathing lawsuit that they are exploiting Frankenthaler’s foundation—and her legacy—for their own personal gain.

    The nephew, private equity firm founder Frederick Iseman, claims to have had a “uniquely close relationship” with his late aunt, a major American abstract expressionist painter. Iseman previously served on the board of the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation alongside another of Frankenhaler’s nephew’s, Clifford Ross, her stepdaughter, Lise Motherwell, and director Michael Hecht.

    Iseman claims Frankenthaler intended the Foundation to arrange for major showings of her art at prestigious institutions and provide grants to highly esteemed artists and critics. Instead, he claims, his fellow board members used their access to Frankenthaler’s work to boost their own profiles—and even suggested winding down the foundation so they could sell off her art.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tim Scott brings his girlfriend Mindy Noce on stage after the Republican debate

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon Photos is an underrated perk of Prime membership. Here’s what to know about the photo storage service.

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tim Scott brings his girlfriend Mindy Noce on stage after the Republican debate

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon Photos is an underrated perk of Prime membership. Here’s what to know about the photo storage service.

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    What the end of the Hollywood actors’ strike means

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy