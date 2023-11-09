Male Strippers in Vegas Trigger a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Meltdown

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Bravo

After spending last weekend in Las Vegas, an utterly tasteless city, for this year’s BravoCon, the last thing I needed this week is to watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills partying in Sin City and reminding me of all the things I hated about it. (The landscape, the inflated prices, the endless chain restaurants, the traffic, the MAGA crowd, everyone walking at a snail’s pace!)

I’m guessing if you have enough money to fly private to Vegas and be chauffeured everywhere, you’re probably having the best experience possible. Still, tonight’s fairly eventful episode made me feel just like Dorit, a glamorous woman plagued with PTSD. It also made me wonder how long I (and the audience) can deal with Sutton’s meltdowns before we’ve finally had enough. Are her overly sensitive reactions amusing, or are they just Karen-ish at this point? I’d say a little bit of both.

When the episode picks back up, the cast is settled into their hotel rooms in Vegas for Crystal’s 40th birthday bonanza. Dorit and Kyle are shocked that Crystal, not exactly a glamourpuss, flew out her hair and makeup team, and they didn’t.

