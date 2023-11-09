Kelsea Ballerini is a blonde bombshell in a leggy pink dress as she cozies up to boyfriend Chase Stokes on the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville

<!–

Kelsea Ballerini looked glamorous on Wednesday night as she arrived at the 57th annual CMA Awards with her boyfriend Chase Stokes in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 30-year-old singer showed off her tanned and toned legs by wearing a sexy pink one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

She walked the red carpet alongside the Outer Banks hunk, 31, in a pair of blush sandals with pink satin roses on the heels.

Her long blonde hair fell in glamorous waves over her back and chest.

Kelsea – who has been dating Chase since February – is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

As for her makeup, the Miss Me More hitmaker put on a bold red lip and dusted her lids with glossy shadow.

Chase looked handsome as he posed for the cameras with his arm around Kelsea’s waist.

The actor wore an all-black outfit, consisting of a fitted jacket, flared trousers and a button-up shirt.

His full dark brown hair had been brushed back from his face and his facial hair looked freshly groomed.

Kelsea confirmed she would be parting ways with ex-husband Morgan Evans, whom she divorced in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage, with Chase during a candid interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February.

She told host Alex Cooper that she took the first step in their romance by sliding into the hunky actor’s DMs.

Since then, they’ve hit countless red carpets as a couple and often feature each other on their respective Instagram pages.

The night before Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Kelsea shared a short clip of her and Chase cuddling in bed with their dogs.

They had flown to Nashville together and were preparing for the festivities the next day.

Earlier this week, Chase shared how “proud” he is of Kelsea while attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Speak with PEOPLEthe Maryland native admitted that seeing her headline her first-ever arena show in her hometown made him very emotional.

“I’m still getting my hearing back from how loud it was… for her to go back to her hometown and sell out an arena, like that stage – it was the coolest thing.

“I cried the whole time,” Chase told the outlet.

He continued, “It’s a magical moment when you see someone who at the age of 12 wanted to achieve this dream and then go back to her hometown and do exactly what she wanted to do – I mean, there’s no way to be more proud. ‘

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Chase called Kelsea’s career milestone “maybe the coolest thing ever.”

“You’re so damn special. Thank you from me and I’m going to speak for the rest of the world here and thank you for sharing your heart and vulnerability,” wrote Chase, who shared backstage photos with Kelsea.

He concluded, “I adore you. love you kb new chapter inbound’