Arkansas Woman Admits to Sex with 15-Year-Old, Gets Probation

A woman from Rogers, Arkansas, accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, has altered her plea and received a probationary sentence.

Stephanie Neipling, 42, was arrested on July 13 on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault. The initial alert to the police came through a hotline, leading to an interview with the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

According to court documents, the victim disclosed that they were at a home with Neipling when the inappropriate conduct occurred. Initially denying the accusations, Neipling later admitted to having oral sex and other sexual relations with the child and acknowledged sending explicit photos to the minor via Snapchat.

Initially entering a not guilty plea during her arraignment, Neipling reversed her plea to guilty during a pretrial hearing on Nov. 6. Consequently, she was handed a six-year probationary sentence.

While Neipling was sentenced to 116 days in jail, her jail credit of at least 116 days exempts her from further incarceration. Additionally, she is mandated to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from contacting the victim.

