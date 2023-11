Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With time running out to catch Donald Trump, the five leading candidates to challenge the former president for the GOP presidential nomination resorted to their last, best hope for relevance on the debate stage Wednesday night.

Be unhinged.

For Vivek Ramaswamy, that was literally his game plan, as he told ABC News before the debate. And it didn’t take long for him to live up to his promise.

