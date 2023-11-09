Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy During GOP Debate: ‘You’re Just Scum’

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy During GOP Debate: ‘You’re Just Scum’

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Almost exactly an hour into the third Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, once again, had enough of Vivek Ramaswamy.

    During a heated exchange about whether to ban TikTok—Vivek is the only 2024 GOP candidate on the platform, and Haley wants to ban it—Ramaswamy invoked Haley’s daughter. Predictably, all hell broke loose.

    “In the last debate, she made fun of me, actually, for joining TikTok,” Ramaswamy said. “Well, her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tim Scott brings his girlfriend Mindy Noce on stage after the Republican debate

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon Photos is an underrated perk of Prime membership. Here’s what to know about the photo storage service.

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tim Scott brings his girlfriend Mindy Noce on stage after the Republican debate

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon Photos is an underrated perk of Prime membership. Here’s what to know about the photo storage service.

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    What the end of the Hollywood actors’ strike means

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy