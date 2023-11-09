Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy During GOP Debate: ‘You’re Just Scum’

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Almost exactly an hour into the third Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, once again, had enough of Vivek Ramaswamy.

During a heated exchange about whether to ban TikTok—Vivek is the only 2024 GOP candidate on the platform, and Haley wants to ban it—Ramaswamy invoked Haley’s daughter. Predictably, all hell broke loose.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me, actually, for joining TikTok,” Ramaswamy said. “Well, her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first.”

