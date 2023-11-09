AG: Police Officer Will Not Face Charges in Shooting Death of Elderly Woman With Dementia

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has opted not to pursue criminal charges against a Las Cruces Police Officer involved in the shooting death of a 75-year-old woman in April 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office determined that the officer, Jared Cosper, “did not use excessive force under the circumstances when he discharged his weapon and shot Ms. Baca.”

Amelia Baca, 75, was fatally shot by Cosper in her Las Cruces residence.

The AG acknowledged that Cosper’s interaction with Baca was “in a manner that is not consistent with generally accepted police practices. His tone and manner of communication were inappropriate and likely did not de-escalate the situation. However, Officer Cosper’s use of force was in self-defense.”

Baca’s family had contacted the police due to her agitated behavior stemming from dementia. LCPD’s released video showed Officer Cosper firing two shots at Baca, hitting her in the chest while she held a knife. In response, the family initiated a lawsuit against the police department and the officer, reaching a $2.75 million settlement with the City of Las Cruces in the state suit. In federal court, a judge determined that Cosper’s use of force was not excessive.

