Octavio Jones/Reuters

Donald Trump was caught off guard Wednesday when his shout-out to a local Republican congressman wasn’t received well by his rally audience.

After listing supporters of his in the Florida state House, as well as Republican Sen. Rick Scott—all of whom were applauded—Trump mentioned Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), whose last name he mispronounced at first.

“Do you know him?” Trump asked the crowd in Hialeah, which borders the congressman’s district.

Read more at The Daily Beast.