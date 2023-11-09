Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban both look VERY youthful as the loved up couple attend CMA Awards in Nashville

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nicole Kidman looked incredibly youthful as she stepped out with husband Keith Urban at the star-studded 57th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.

The Moulin Rouge actress, 56, and the Making Memories Of Us hitmaker, also 56, were a glamorous duo on the red carpet as they crossed paths with other celebrities – such as Kelsea Ballerini – at the Bridgestone Arena.

The Oscar winner turned heads in a very plunging black dress with large cutouts around her toned midriff.

The hem of the dress dipped down and touched the floor, partially concealing the black closed-toe pumps that she donned to pair with the statement outfit.

She easily carried a fashionable black bag in which she could store a few items she would need during the ceremony.

Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly straight down her shoulders.

Nicole completed her look by adding a pair of silver hoop earrings, as well as a silver chain that wrapped around the base of her neck in the shape of what appeared to be a snake.

She also opted for a dainty bracelet on her right wrist and added a pair of silver rings to her right hand.

The star’s makeup was glamorous and consisted of a coat of mascara on her lashes and a light shadow around her eyes.

A pale pink blush was applied to her cheekbones for a radiant glow, while a rosy pink glossy shade was worn on her lips for a finishing touch.

The beauty was spotted cozying up with her husband, Keith, who also put on a stylish show as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

The singer – who was a presenter at the event – wore a dark green button-up that was partially undone at the collar, as well as black trousers.

He completed the ensemble by wearing a pair of black shoes with thick soles on the bottom.

The lovebirds happily took a break together for a few memorable photos, and also took a few solo shots before heading to the main venue ahead of the ceremony – which was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

At one point, the couple was seen sweetly holding hands and sending loving looks to each other during the photo session.

Nicole and Keith first crossed paths in 2005 at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

In 2006, the couple became engaged and married later that same year in Sydney at St. Patrick’s Estate.

The couple share two daughters: Rose, 15, and Faith, 12. Kidman also shares Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28 – who she adopted during her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Last year in 2022, the Big Little Lies actress opened up about her relationship with Keith during an interview CBS mornings.

“I met him later in life and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” the beauty said. “That man is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Earlier this year in June, the couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Throughout the marriage, Urban notably wrote songs dedicated to his wife, including the song titled The Fighter.

Earlier this year in March, the artist began his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood and as he performed the song Without You, some footage from the couple’s wedding played for the audience.

“I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song,” he explained as he spoke People at the time.

“It was really more about the choice to make that song Without You, and how that felt like the right time for it.”

The Grammy winner revealed that the actress gave him permission to use content from their wedding, but “just a little bit.”