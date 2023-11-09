Nikki Haley Showed at the GOP Debate She Could Go One-on-One With Trump

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

As Steve Miller famously sang, “Time keeps on ticking… into the future.”

Republican presidential hopefuls who want to upend former President Donald Trump must know the feeling well. But among the five candidates who took to the debate stage in Miami Wednesday night, the clock ticks loudest for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

DeSantis has spent more than a year as the main alternative to Trump, but remains in that second position in most polls. Haley, on the other hand, has slowly built support and recent polls put her on par with DeSantis.

