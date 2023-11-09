Alyssa Milano: GOP Debate Candidates Talked Tough, But Said Nothing

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

This week, voters across the country rejected Republican policies and ideologies in a sweep that should have the GOP rethinking its choices. Instead, the Republican candidate “debate” Wednesday in Miami showed a party committed to doubling-down on their losing platforms.

We’re all aware that the five (okay, four-and-a-half if you don’t count Ron DeSantis’ lifts) GOP presidential candidates really hate how “woke” Democrats are, but it’s clear that they need to wake up themselves.

Debates should be where candidates share clear visions for the future. This was not that. It was an exchange of failed ideas and recycled MAGA soundbites, with each hopeful trying to see who could be more out of touch with the American people.

