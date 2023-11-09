More Taylor Swift tickets set to be released as resale date announced

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour went on sale earlier this year, 4 million Australians fought for the chance to see the global superstar in concert.

Now fans will get another chance with the announcement that more tickets will go on sale, with Ticketek also revealing the ticket resale date.

When will new Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

Ticketek announced additional Taylor Swift tickets Melbourne And Sydney watch.

Tickets should go on sale tomorrow, Friday November 10 has 10am to Sydney And 4 p.m. for Melbourne.

Limited seating will be available for all standard ticket price types, but it’s important to note that this also includes “new partially obstructed side view tickets.”

Ticketek states that accessible ticket options will be available in this release on both sites.

If you need a reminder, here is the price guide for standard tickets, which do not include VIP packages:

One reserve – $379.90

Reserve B — $309.90

Reserve C — $239.90

Reserve D — $199.90

E Reserve – $159.90

F Reserve – $119.90

G Reserve – $79.90

If you are lucky enough to add some to your cart, your order will be limited to four tickets per customerper show.

How much “partially obstructed view” should I expect?

Frontier Touring notes that if you purchase a ticket marked with a partially obstructed view, “you you may not be able to see the entire scene from your seat.”

The Eras concert is a stadium tour, meaning Taylor Swift will play at the MCG in Melbourne and Accor Stadium in Sydney.

For reference, here are the seating charts for each venue, with partially obscured seats marked accordingly.

Melbourne

Pastel colors show where the partially obscured seats are located. (Ticketing)

Sydney

The orange, dark green and mustard sections show where the partially obscured seats are located.

When are Taylor Swift tickets resold?

Frontier Touring announced that the Ticketek marketplace, TMarketplacewill open the listing and resale of Taylor Swift tickets from 10:00 a.m. AEDT on Friday November 24.

It’s a little more complicated if you’re looking to buy or sell VIP packages. According to Frontier:

“VIP packages and Hotel + Ticket packages cannot be resold on Ticketek Marketplace, except between Friday 24 November 2023 10am AEDT and Friday 15 December 2023 5pm AEDT.

“After Friday 15 December 5pm AEDT it will not be possible to resell VIP Packages and Hotel + Ticket Packages due to the administration required for the distribution of VIP Packages and Hotel + Ticket Packages.

How can I avoid getting scammed?

Frontier Touring emphasizes that the resale of any Taylor Swift tickets is strictly prohibited other than through Ticketek’s official resale platform. TMarketplacewhich you can visit via this link.

The tickets will also be capped at their face value plus 10 percent.

“We have not allocated any Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets to unauthorized resellers (which include, but are not limited to, Viagogo; Strain Hub; Ticket finders; The ticket seller; Worldticketshop; And Tixel) or via websites such as Buy, swap and sell pages on eBay, Gumtree and social media).

“To ensure you pay the correct ticket price and receive valid tickets, you must purchase through Ticketek Australia.”

So if you’re thinking of buying tickets on another platform at 10 times the usual price, it could end badly.

What can I expect when trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets?

Millions of people jumped online earlier this year for the chance to get their hands on one of around 450,000 tickets available for the multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Some dedicated interstate fans have even booked their flights and accommodation in advance in the hope of purchasing tickets to at least one of the rare Australian shows.

A Swiftie told ABC News she “cried herself to sleep” when she missed out on tickets after trying for hours.

After calculating venue capacity, the Bureau of Statistics estimated that only 2.4 per cent of Australians would be able to purchase tickets.

After wrapping up the American leg of the tour, The Eras Tour is back on the road with Swift set to perform the first of three shows in Argentina.