Football star Marcus Rashford’s sports agent brother is accused of ‘punching’ his girlfriend after taking her phone to look for text messages

The brother of Marcus Rashford’s football agent is accused of ‘slapping’ his girlfriend in the face after searching her phone for text messages from another man, a police report in Florida has revealed.

The British holidaymakers were staying at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami Beach, where staff saw a woman walking through the lobby with a bloody nose in the early hours of October 20.

When officers arrived outside room 335, they heard a “verbal altercation” between a man and a woman, whom they identified as 31-year-old Rashford and Andrea Pocrnja, the mother of his 14-month-old child.

The report says the pair were traveling back from trendy Miami nightclub E11 even as Manchester United sibling and England star Marcus Rashford “searched the victim’s phone and found text messages from her and another man.”

“The arrestee stated that he pushed the victim while they were in the Uber,” the report states.

Dane Rashford – brother of Marcus Rashford – is accused of ‘slapping’ his girlfriend in the face after searching her phone for text messages from another man (Picture: Dane and Marcus Rashford)

Dane Rashford was arrested in Florida last month on misdemeanor charges

Rashford is seen with his family at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Pocrnja was lying in bed crying and had “visible injuries to her face,” the complaint states.

‘The victim stated that the detainee hit her twice in the face with a closed fist. The arrestee then got out of the Uber and walked away with the victim’s phone.

“Once the victim was in their hotel room, the arrestee entered the hotel room and a verbal altercation ensued over the text messages he saw on her phone.

‘The victim was on the phone with reception in an attempt to obtain the WiFi password so that she could switch off her phone, which the detainee had with her at the time.

“The arrestee assumed the victim was calling the police and a physical altercation ensued, the details of which she cannot remember because she was intoxicated.”

The report says Rashford’s sister, Chantelle Maynard, was babysitting the couple’s toddler and that both she and the child were in the hotel room when the argument occurred.

She saw her brother become enraged, kicking a closet door and causing visible damage.

But “the witness stated that at no time did she see the arrestee hit the victim,” the complaint states.

Rashford was taken to jail at 3.30am, while Pocrnja – who has been dating Rashford for four years and shares a house with him in Wilmslow, just outside Manchester, in north-west England – was taken to another hotel room because she felt ‘unsafe ‘ felt.

The complaint adds that her injuries were photographed by police and she was treated by a first responder. There is no mention of her being taken to hospital.

A telephone number listed on the arrest documents for Rashford, who was released on $1,500 bail, was out of service when DailyMail.com called for comment.

Rashford was ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

He has entered a written plea of ​​not guilty to a misdemeanor battery and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Nov. 27.

Dane Rashford is no longer in prison and the assistant prosecutor does not know if he is still in the US

Dane Rashford (left), Dwaine Maynard and Marcus Rashford are seen in an undated photo

According to Miami-Dade County police records, Dane’s bond was posted by Chantelle Maynard a week after his arrest.

He was also given a pre-trial stay-away order, which prohibits contact with the alleged victim.

Miami Dade County Assistant Prosecutor Daysi Vega-Mendez told The Telegraph they were unsure if Dane was still in the United States.

“The case is still ongoing, at this time I have not been able to get hold of the victim,” they said. “Our office is trying to contact the British Embassy as we need permission to speak to the victim.

“I’m not sure if they are still in the United States or have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically, you are not allowed to leave the country once you have been charged. When a person bonds when he leaves, he gives up that bond.

Rashford grew up in the Wythenshawe area of ​​Manchester with brothers Dwaine, Dane and sisters Chantelle and Claire.

He also has a half-sister named Tamara.

News of the arrest came minutes after Man United’s 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League, in which Rashford was sent off in the first half.

The attacker tried to shield the ball, but caught an opponent with a high foot and received a straight red card in the 42nd minute.

Marcus Rashford was shown a straight red card in the first half after being deemed to have committed a dangerous tackle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag criticized Rashford last week for his nightclubbing

From there, United quickly surrendered a 2-0 lead and went straight into half-time before ultimately losing in the Danish capital.

Rashford was in the news last week when United manager Erik ten Hag told him his decision to go to a nightclub after the Manchester derby defeat was unacceptable.

Mail Sport previously revealed that Rashford spent the night at Chinawhite nightclub in Manchester on Sunday to celebrate his 26th birthday following his side’s 3-0 defeat to City.

Ten Hag said: ‘I talked to him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologized and that was it. For us it is an internal matter.’

The Dutch coach added: “He made a mistake, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t belong. I see him every day at training, I know what he does.’