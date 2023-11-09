Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized after ‘possible stroke’ – tech genius worth $100M collapsed after taking the stage at an event in Mexico City

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City for a possible stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City for a possible stroke, Mexican media reported, but a report citing sources suggested the illness may have been an attack of vertigo.

Wozniak, 73, a scientist and technology entrepreneur worth more than $100 million, was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Santa Fe neighborhood of the Mexican capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak was scheduled to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time.

Reuters could not immediately confirm reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

TMZ reported, citing sources with direct knowledge, that Wozniak ended his speech but then told his wife he “felt strange.” She reportedly insisted he go to the hospital.

Wozniak (pictured) said AI content should be clearly labeled and regulation is needed for the sector as he warned of the dangers of the technology

According to the TMZ report, Wozniak may be suffering from dizziness.

In 1976, Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company with his better-known business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011.

Their company pioneered personal computing and grew into the world’s most valuable company, known for the design and functionality of a range of consumer electronics, including laptop and desktop computers, and the mobile iPhone.

Individuals affiliated with Wozniak’s website woz.org did not immediately respond to a request for comment.