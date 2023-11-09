Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Ivanka Trump’s Courtroom Amnesia

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Ivanka Trump’s Courtroom Amnesia

    ABC

    On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James rested her case against Donald Trump in his ongoing $250 million fraud trial. But neither the former president nor his three adult children—two of whom are their dad’s co-defendants in the case—seemed to offer much detail in their sworn testimony.

    Ivanka Trump was the last family member to testify, and Jimmy Kimmel was not completely shocked to hear that she could not “recall” much of anything about her dad’s allegedly shady financial shenanigans—despite being an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and, based on courtroom evidence, very closely involved in several of the deals that have been called into question.

    Ivanka traveled to New York from Florida for her day in court, with Kimmel reporting that she arrived with “a serious blowout,” joking, “It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good,” he added. “That’s the rule.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tim Scott brings his girlfriend Mindy Noce on stage after the Republican debate

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon Photos is an underrated perk of Prime membership. Here’s what to know about the photo storage service.

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tim Scott brings his girlfriend Mindy Noce on stage after the Republican debate

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon Photos is an underrated perk of Prime membership. Here’s what to know about the photo storage service.

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    What the end of the Hollywood actors’ strike means

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy