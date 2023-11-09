Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Ivanka Trump’s Courtroom Amnesia

ABC

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James rested her case against Donald Trump in his ongoing $250 million fraud trial. But neither the former president nor his three adult children—two of whom are their dad’s co-defendants in the case—seemed to offer much detail in their sworn testimony.

Ivanka Trump was the last family member to testify, and Jimmy Kimmel was not completely shocked to hear that she could not “recall” much of anything about her dad’s allegedly shady financial shenanigans—despite being an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and, based on courtroom evidence, very closely involved in several of the deals that have been called into question.

Ivanka traveled to New York from Florida for her day in court, with Kimmel reporting that she arrived with “a serious blowout,” joking, “It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good,” he added. “That’s the rule.”

