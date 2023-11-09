Optus reveals the measly compensation it will offer Aussies after catastrophic network crash caused nationwide crisis – as the telco giant’s ‘first message’ to customers sparks fury

<!–

Optus users are furious with the telecoms giant after being hit with late notices and bills after suffering the biggest outage in Australia’s history.

Jess Rudd, Kevin Rudd’s daughter, was among hundreds of people who criticized Optus for aggressive messages that came after a nine-hour power outage on Wednesday.

The entire network was offline between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m., while 10 million users were left without answers about what had happened and how long it would take to fix it.

Queues of frustrated Optus users trying to swap networks were seen forming outside rival companies like Telstra and Vodafone and many businesses were unable to accept card payments all day.

CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has promised to compensate those affected by the outage, but only if they are on a postpaid plan.

Customers have criticized Optus for chasing their bills before even providing an explanation after a historic power outage knocked 10 million people offline for nine hours on Wednesday.

Ms Rudd noticed her phone was back online when she saw Optus had sent an email about her bill.

“I can’t make this up,” she wrote on X.

“Seriously Optus, how did your billing department work when every other company was unable to process a single point of sale transaction, make a call or send an email? »

Others who received their bills sent as part of the service restoration shared similar disbelief that a bill reminder precedes an apology or even an explanation.

“So the first communications from Optus arrived on my phone after yesterday’s outage. Excuses? An explanation? No, I remember my bill is due next week,” one man wrote.

“I would like to know how you were able to send me a late bill reminder yesterday when I was on SOS for over 10 hours,” wrote a second.

Ms. Rosmarin has been on a tour of apologies since the company resolved the outage.

The embattled CEO also oversaw the biggest data breach Optus has ever suffered 14 months ago.

She ruled out any thoughts of resignation and pledged to restore customer confidence, starting with compensation for eligible users affected by the outage.