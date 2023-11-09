Actors Hit the Town to Celebrate the End of SAG-AFTRA Strike

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

And now… they’re celebrating!

Spirits were high Wednesday night as SAG-AFTRA members gathered at All Season Brewing in Los Angeles to toast reaching a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with studios and streamers and ending the 118-day actors’ strike.

Party organizers said they chose the brewery because of its proximity to SAG-AFTRA headquarters, where just hours earlier the union’s bargaining committee had unanimously approved the agreement.

Actors erupted in cheers as negotiating committee members, including Frances Fisher, Shari Belafonte and Avis Boone, arrived and joined the celebration after Wednesday’s vote and a marathon 10-hour session on Tuesday.

Fisher, Belafonte and Boone told it The Hollywood Reporter they are “relieved” and “excited” after the end of the strike, and they shed some light on the tentative deal.

“Not just one thing, it’s the whole package,” Fisher said THR about what she is most proud of that the negotiating committee achieved with the deal. “It is the whole, just like our membership. There are so many different categories that we wanted to have something for everyone. And we did that.”

“I think there are things that have happened in the past that have been overlooked for years,” Belafonte added. “Not because there wasn’t a lot of force behind it. It was just a different membership coming to the fore and certainly a different leader. (SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher) was unstoppable and she rallied the troops and even though there had been some divisions in the past that just faded away, everyone came to work.”

Negotiating committee members also commended SAG-AFTRA members who expressed support for the strike on the picket lines for the past 118 days.

“They were the backbone of this whole thing,” Belafonte said. “Even though we as members were involved in the negotiations, where we clearly got the best deal we could, hearing their voices, as you can hear tonight, also kept us strong.”

“And our strike captains in LA and our strike captains in New York,” Boone added. “We couldn’t have done this without the solidarity, support and love we felt on the picket lines.”

Numerous strike captains attended the celebration and they expressed their mutual gratitude for the negotiating committee, as well as for their fellow actors.

“It’s surreal,” said Chelsea Schwartz, strike leader at Amazon, of the work stoppage that is finally coming to an end. “If people are offered to go back to work tomorrow, we can go back to work tomorrow and it’s crazy to think about that. I’m very happy. I’m excited to celebrate with everyone tonight. I am really proud of my negotiating committee.”

“We were on those lines every day,” said Brendan Bradley, strike captain at Paramount. “This is a new chapter for union literacy and advocacy, and I think we’re going to take that into the next chapter of Hollywood.”

AI, streaming residuals and base salary increases are among the deal points that SAG-AFTRA members present at All Season Brewing on Wednesday night say they are most curious about in the tentative agreement. The strike ends at 12.01am on Thursday and the deal will go to the union’s national board for approval on Friday.