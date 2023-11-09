Big Brother hits new ratings low… with Seven Network bomb bumped to later time slot after disastrous start

<!–

Big Brother was a disastrous failure for Seven in the television ratings on Wednesday.

The hit reality TV show, once a must-watch, attracted a dismal 211,000 viewers in metropolitan centers.

And now the industry blog TV black box reports that Seven has moved the show from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

The new programming will take effect on November 13, with a triple episode of Home and Away screening at 7 p.m.

Highway Patrol and A Year on Planet Earth complete what was Big Brother’s slot in the program on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The ABC’s Hard Quiz was the biggest overnight entertainment show in prime time. The comedy show attracted 486,000 fans in metro audiences.

Seven’s move appears to be an effort to save the Big Brother franchise after the show’s poor ratings on the metro this week.

Debuting Monday in front of just 274,000 fans in major centers, the premiere was down 44 percent from its 2022 season opener.

The show continued to lose more and more viewers on Tuesday, garnering only 213,000 fans in the capitals.

Meanwhile, long-running soap Home Away gave Seven something to smile about in prime time overnight.

The fan favorite was the 10th most-watched show on Wednesday after earning a solid metro rating of 460,000.

Hard Quiz, on ABC, was the biggest overnight entertainment show in prime time.

The comedy panel stood out. 486,000 fans in the metro audiences. The ABC also scored a strong win with its new panel comedy Question Everything.

Hosted by Wil Anderson, the show attracted 429,000 fans in major urban centers.

Meanwhile, ratings-hungry Channel 10 scored a victory with The Amazing Race Celebrity.

The travel competition attracted 447,000 viewers for the channel in capital cities.

Channel Nine won the night with a 27.4 per cent audience share, with Seven coming second with 24.7 per cent of available viewers.

ABC came in third with 21.1 per cent of the audience, while Channel 10 ended the evening in fourth with 19.1 per cent.