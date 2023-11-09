Duchess of Rutland and Lady Violet Manners head out for dinner at London private members’ club

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Duchess of Rutland went out to a London members’ club for dinner last night accompanied by her eldest daughter.

Emma Manners, 60, donned a black coat with white floral appliques for her dinner at Loulou’s Members’ Club with her daughter Violet, 30.

The Duchess lives in a separate wing of Belvoir Castle from her ex-husband the Duke of Rutland’s Crown. She has since found love again and is in a long-term relationship with the castle’s estate manager, Phil Burtt.

Joining her for dinner was her daughter, Lady Violet Manners, who looked chic in a long black coat and pinstriped pants. She completed the look with casual white sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo are behind a podcast called Duchess, which explores the heritage of Britain and Ireland. Violet came up with the idea while she was studying in Los Angeles and becoming nostalgic for England.

Emma Manners, 61, donned a black coat with white floral appliques for her dinner at Loulou’s Members’ Club with her daughter Violet, 30 (pictured together)

The Duchess pictured in a taxi as she returned home from dinner with her daughter Violet – who left in a separate taxi

At a dinner date, the Duchess paired her coat with understated black pants and a leather bag with bamboo-style straps.

She was also seen carrying a phone case that appeared to have the late Queen Elizabeth II’s ER symbol on it.

The two men split up after their dinner and returned home in separate taxis.

Emma and Violet’s appearance comes after the Duchess turned 60 in September – and threw a raucous Swinging Sixties-themed birthday party at the castle to celebrate.

“I made it to 60! Wings spread,” she joked Instagram account as she shared the image of her “crowd-surfing”. “Seventy, here I am. »

The preceding month, the opulent Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire – which has long been a favorite location for popular period dramas including The Crown – was also the main setting for Violet’s 30th anniversary.

The Duke of Rutland’s eldest daughter threw a ’13 and 30′ themed party in the grounds of the 15,000-acre estate.

Emma has previously said running the stately home isn’t “all glamour” and isn’t “for the faint of heart”.

Describing how families in stately homes often have to “make do”, Emma recalls a time when she had to go up to the roof in a nightgown and Wellington boots to remove two dead pigeons that were blocking the drain.

The Duchess, who grew up on a farm near Cardiff, Wales, has called Belvoir Castle home since her June 1992 marriage to David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland.

Last year she revealed she suspected the castle was haunted during an appearance on Lorraine.

Emma Manners appeared in good spirits in festive snaps shared on her Instagram following her lively 60th birthday party at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire

During the September 2022 talk show, Emma said she heard bagpipes late at night coming up the castle elevator shaft. The socialite admitted “there are things you can’t explain” at their residence.

Belvoir Castle provided the backdrop for scenes from 2007’s Young Victoria, The Da Vinci Code and The Crown – where Matt Smith and Claire Foy filmed in one of Belvoir Castle’s opulent rooms, which stood in for the Windsor Castle.

The 356-room castle is themed around classic opulence dating back to the 1700s when it was first restored, with rooms featuring four-poster beds, rich tapestries, fur rugs and fireplaces.

And the opulent interiors don’t stop there, with bathrooms boasting marble tops, vanities, intricate wallpapers and the modern touch of its sinks and sinks.

Dinners fit for a king take place around tables stretching across an entire room, surrounded by fireplaces, candelabras and giant portraits of ancestors.

A large library, complete with oriental rugs and chandeliers, is described in Emma’s previous social media post as her “favorite afternoon spot”.