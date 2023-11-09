Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    James Comer, Like Joe Biden, Also Paid His Brother $200K

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , ,
    James Comer, Like Joe Biden, Also Paid His Brother $200K

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

    House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday subpoenaed President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, who Comer has implicated in unsubstantiated allegations of “shady business practices” in the Biden family.

    Comer has in particular been trying to make hay out of two personal loan repayments from James Biden to his brother, for $40,000 and $200,000—with all transactions occurring in 2017 and 2018, when Joe Biden was neither in office nor a candidate.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    California is set to be battered by ‘atmospheric river’ that will deluge LA and San Francisco

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Beef prices hit record high as southwestern US recovers from worst dry spell in 1,200 years

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    California is set to be battered by ‘atmospheric river’ that will deluge LA and San Francisco

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Beef prices hit record high as southwestern US recovers from worst dry spell in 1,200 years

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Ohio just voted to legalize recreational marijuana. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy