Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    All the American Still Believed to Be in the Clutches of Hamas

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , ,
    All the American Still Believed to Be in the Clutches of Hamas

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Ruby Chen/Jonathan Dekel-Chen/Hostage Aid Worldwide/Bring Them Home Now/Family Handout/Alexander Family/Rep. Gottheimer

    Officials around the globe are scrambling to find and rescue the hundreds of men, women, and children abducted by Hamas terrorists a month after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

    As of now, 10 Americans are still believed to be held hostage in Gaza—where thousands of civilians have been killed in Israeli bombardment—according to family member statements shared with The Daily Beast and recent interviews.

    Two Americans—mother and daughter duo Judith and Natalie Raanan—have been brought home safely. Hamas released them Oct. 20, claiming to have done so for humanitarian reasons. Hamas has also released two Israeli hostages in recent weeks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    California is set to be battered by ‘atmospheric river’ that will deluge LA and San Francisco

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Beef prices hit record high as southwestern US recovers from worst dry spell in 1,200 years

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    California is set to be battered by ‘atmospheric river’ that will deluge LA and San Francisco

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Beef prices hit record high as southwestern US recovers from worst dry spell in 1,200 years

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Ohio just voted to legalize recreational marijuana. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy