British tourist, 24, is killed by hit-and-run driver while motorcycling in Bali

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a young British tourist on Bali, the popular Indonesian island known for its stunning beaches, rich culture and low cost of living.

The victim, aged 24, was riding a rental motorbike on the Singaraja-Kintamani highway, one of the main roads connecting the north and south of the island, when he was hit by a car protruded in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man named Njoo Pin Tek, did not stop to help the injured tourist and continued his journey towards Kintamani, a mountainous region famous for its volcano and lake.

He later told police he did not realize he had knocked the Briton off his bike and thought he had only “grazed” him after taking a turn too wide.

Bali is a popular destination with British tourists, who make up the third largest group of foreign visitors to the island, after Australians and Chinese, but it has a reputation for being a dangerous place to drive.

Many tourists choose to rent a motorbike to explore the island because it is cheap and convenient, but they also put themselves at risk of accidents and injuries.

Head of the Buleleng Police Traffic Unit, AKP Bachtiar Arifin, said: “(The driver) thought (the motorcyclist) was just grazed, as he was positioned sideways. He didn’t feel like he had been hit, so he continued his journey to Kintamani.

Police arrested Njoo after tracing his car from CCTV footage and witness statements. He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Arifin added: “The matter is being processed for resolution. »

The Briton’s family is now trying to repatriate his body to the United Kingdom, with the help of the British consulate in Bali.

MailOnline has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

Bali is a popular destination with British tourists, who make up the third largest group of foreign visitors to the island, after Australians and Chinese.

However, Bali also has a reputation for being a dangerous place to ride, especially for inexperienced motorcyclists.

The island’s road network is often congested, poorly maintained and poorly lit, and traffic rules are not always respected by residents.

Many tourists choose to rent a motorbike to explore the island because it is cheap and convenient, but they also expose themselves to the risk of accidents and injuries.

Hundreds of foreigners die every year in Bali, mainly due to road accidents.

The tragic incident on November 2 occurred as an Australian tourist who suffered horrific injuries in a similar accident was forced to finance an emergency flight back to Australia while his airline insurance was dragging its feet.

Jacob Villablanca, from Terrigal on the NSW central coast, was hospitalized after a “serious motorcycle accident” left him unconscious on November 1.

The accident tore skin and muscle from his shin and left him with bleeding on the brain.

His mother Julie and sister Grace took the first plane to Bali to be at his hospital bedside and revealed the family were desperately fundraising for his flight back to Australia.

“The insurance company won’t approve him for four days and that’s too long. We need to get him back immediately for leg surgery,” Grace wrote on Facebook.

Jacob Villablanca (right), from Terrigal on the NSW central coast, was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Bali on Wednesday.

She also shared a graphic photo of the tibia showing skin and muscle torn away, leaving part of the bone exposed.

Friends back home rallied behind the family after it was revealed Mr Villablanca needed an “SOS” medical evacuation flight to Australia.

“Jacob was found unconscious and transported to a hospital in Bali,” his friend Aimee Kostrubic wrote in a post GoFundMe.

“He is now conscious but has significant damage to his lower limbs and bleeding to the brain.”

“Jacob has been advised to return to Australia as soon as possible to receive the medical help and surgery he desperately needs.”

Mr Villablanca’s family was told he needed an SOS recovery flight due to the extent of his serious injuries, costing $68,000.

“As you can imagine, the family are extremely distressed and want to get Jacob back to Australia as quickly as possible,” Ms Kostrubic said.

“He will need to undergo emergency surgery in Western Australia before returning home.”