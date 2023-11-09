Champagne, kisses and collapsing on the grass: Inside all the glitz and glamour of Ladies Day at the Oaks as race-going revellers let loose

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Melbourne Cup may be gone, but the Spring Racing Carnival celebrations continue at Flemington.

Runners let loose and had a few drinks in the sun on Thursday as Oaks Day – or Ladies Day – was in full swing.

Punters dressed to the nines were seen drinking glasses of fizz with their friends – and some may have been enjoying the day a little too much.

A loving couple were seen sharing a passionate kiss as they made the most of a well-deserved day off.

As always at such events, the champagne flows freely, as do the other drinks.

These ladies thoughtfully had a few bottles of water to stay hydrated – as well as a bottle of champagne

However, having a glamorous day can be tiring and sometimes you just need to lie down a little.

Others were seen needing a short break after all the excitement got to them too much.

On the track, it was the 12th time a member of the Cummings family had trained the Oaks winner.

This time it was James, grandson of nine-time winner Bart and son of last year’s winner Anthony, who won his second Group 1 Oaks thanks to Zardozi.

It was jockey James McDonald’s first Oaks victory, adding a glittering prize to his cabinet full of other Group 1 race victories.

A wooden bench surrounded by flowers makes the perfect place to pose for a photo

There were friends to see, poses to pose and a flowery backdrop for photos

These two women seemed deep in thought on Thursday during Ladies Day in Melbourne.

Dance like no one is watching! This woman was having a great day at the races

The day attracted a massive crowd which thrilled the Victorian Racing Club.

“We are delighted with the crowd today of 46,596, which is the third largest crowd at a circuit in Australia this calendar year, only behind the Derby and Cup which preceded it a few days earlier,” said VRC Executive Director Steve Rosich. .

This year, race participants were encouraged to wear a shade of purple in their running gear, to raise awareness of the Good Friday Appeal in their quest to help sick children.

This colorful affair saw the women dressing mostly in bright and vibrant dresses.

Pinks, flowers and occasional bursts of orange were the most popular choices, while men wore sharp ties and smart suits.

One punter even showed up in a white VB printed suit.

Jump for joy ! These women enjoyed the live band at the races

We are having fun ! This gentleman, who wore a VB suit, looked like he was having a fun day

It’s a helping hand from the man in the suit, who politely offers his girlfriend a place to rest her head.

In pink! These stunning ladies were in sync for their day

The woman in the big pink hat seems to be watching her friend in a bright pink dress

Looking glamorous is great, but sometimes you need a rest from high heels.

The man in the baseball cap and ill-fitting shirt doesn’t care if he’s third best dressed in this photo.

Sometimes you just need to sit down for five minutes and catch your breath.

A clear, sunny day in late spring meant many dark sunglasses were worn

The bench surrounded by flowers proved a popular place to rest and pose for photos.

James McDonald is pictured riding Zardozi, who won the Oaks at Flemington Racecourse on November 9, 2023 in Melbourne