Cops find plastic bag with just a female torso inside tossed into a parking lot dumpster behind a family restaurant and nail salon

The remains were found yesterday in a duffel bag in Encino, Los Angeles

Police found a plastic bag containing only a female torso, which was thrown into a dumpster in the parking lot behind a family restaurant and nail salon.

The torso was found early yesterday morning in Encino, California, after a concerned call to police about human remains in a black plastic bag, LA police said.

The bag was found stuffed in a duffel bag and thrown into a dumpster behind Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, near a family restaurant, hair salon and two banks.

A homeless man found the torso around 6:15 a.m. yesterday while searching through waste containers in the parking lot of the business square looking for recyclable materials.

The torso, the only body part in the bag, has not yet been identified, but officers have confirmed the victim is female.

The police assume that the body part has been there for more than a few days.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the area, police said they were directed to a home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace in Tarzana, about five miles from where the body was dumped, police said. LA times.

Samuel Haskell, who lives at the house, who was taken into custody around 11 a.m. yesterday and is being held on $2 million bail, abc7 reports.

He has been charged with one murder.

Haskell’s wife Mei Haskell and her parents Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li are missing, police said. All three lived with the suspect in Tarzana’s house.

Police found evidence of a crime, including blood, in the apartment. They believe the torso is that of Mei Haskell, but partial remains are harder to identify.

“When a murder suspect dismembers a body, it is to delay identification,” LAPD Detective Efren Guttierez told me. KTL.

Haskell’s wife, Mei Haskell (pictured), and her parents Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li are missing, police said. All three lived with the suspect in Tarzana’s house

The couple’s three children were found at school yesterday and turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Police had previously investigated a call to the couple’s address, where witnesses said they saw body parts in a bag outside the home.

But when officers arrived at the address, the bags were gone.

A local resident told abc7: ‘I find it a bit strange to be dropped off along the boulevard and the small center here and discover that body parts were there… in Encino.’

Another added that crime has increased in the city in recent months.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LA police.