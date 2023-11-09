Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib to UK counterpart: Two-state solution only way to reach agreement over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Thursday confirmed during a meeting with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, in Riyadh that ldquo;the two-state solution is the only way to reach an agreement over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stop the war, and prevent its expansion to neighboring countries.rdquo;

    Moreover, Bou Habib stressed the need for Israel to halt its aggressions and provocative statements against Lebanon and Palestine.nbsp;

    Touching on the Syrian scene, Bou Habib told his British counterpart: ldquo;The situation in Syria cannot continue as it is. The west must reconsider its approach and stances on the Syrian crisis and opt for assisting in the early recovery of the Syrian nation.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    California is set to be battered by ‘atmospheric river’ that will deluge LA and San Francisco

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Beef prices hit record high as southwestern US recovers from worst dry spell in 1,200 years

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kylie Jenner adds ‘crazy’ new Dapple Dachshund Moo Pants to her brood of seven other dogs: ‘He’s so cute!’

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    California is set to be battered by ‘atmospheric river’ that will deluge LA and San Francisco

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Beef prices hit record high as southwestern US recovers from worst dry spell in 1,200 years

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Ohio just voted to legalize recreational marijuana. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy