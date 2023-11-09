Bou Habib to UK counterpart: Two-state solution only way to reach agreement over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Thursday confirmed during a meeting with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, in Riyadh that ldquo;the two-state solution is the only way to reach an agreement over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stop the war, and prevent its expansion to neighboring countries.rdquo;

Moreover, Bou Habib stressed the need for Israel to halt its aggressions and provocative statements against Lebanon and Palestine.nbsp;

Touching on the Syrian scene, Bou Habib told his British counterpart: ldquo;The situation in Syria cannot continue as it is. The west must reconsider its approach and stances on the Syrian crisis and opt for assisting in the early recovery of the Syrian nation.rdquo;nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.

nbsp;

nbsp;