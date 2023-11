NNA -nbsp;French President Emmanuel Macron urged nations Thursday to quot;work towards a ceasefirequot; between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as he opened a conference on aid to the Palestinian territory.

quot;In the immediate term, we need to work on protecting civilians. To do that, we need a humanitarian pause very quickly and we must work towards a ceasefire,quot; Macron told delegates.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

======R.H.