Hamieh, Cypriot Ambassador discuss latest local, regional developments

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Thursday welcomed Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;Maria HADJITHEODOSIOU,nbsp;with whom he discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The pair also discussed Lebanese-Cypriot bilateral relations.nbsp;

For his part, Hamieh affirmed to the Cypriot diplomat ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s keenness on maintaining continuous communication with Cyprus over all the issues that are of mutual concern.rdquo;nbsp;

