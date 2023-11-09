Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh, Cypriot Ambassador discuss latest local, regional developments

    By

    Nov 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Thursday welcomed Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;Maria HADJITHEODOSIOU,nbsp;with whom he discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

    The pair also discussed Lebanese-Cypriot bilateral relations.nbsp;

    For his part, Hamieh affirmed to the Cypriot diplomat ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s keenness on maintaining continuous communication with Cyprus over all the issues that are of mutual concern.rdquo;nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

