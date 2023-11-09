Oil prices rally after falling below $80 per barrel

NNA – Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling more than 2.3% due to moderate investor profit-taking and supply risks from the escalating tension between Israel and Palestine.

International benchmark crude Brent traded at $80.11 per barrel at 10.24 a.m. local time (0724GMT), a 0.71% rise from the closing price of $79.54 a barrel in the previous trading session on Wednesday.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $75.82 per barrel, up 0.65% from Wednesday#39;s close of $75.33 per barrel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict#39;s intensification has raised supply concerns, which are continuing to pressure prices and carry a risk of destabilizing the region and sabotaging oil supply routes.

In an official letter to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Wednesday, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki stated that a nuclear threat is quot;completely consistent with the prevailing discourse in Israelquot; against Palestinians, according to the Palestinian official news agency.

However, Lisa Cook, a member of the US Federal Reserve board of governors, said on Wednesday that rising geopolitical tensions could exacerbate China#39;s and Europe#39;s already weak growth rates, which could alter the trajectory of the US economy and prevent further price increases.

Data on a fall in Chinarsquo;s Price Index, which fell 2.7% yearly and 0.2% monthly in October, relieved oil prices and once again raised deflationary concerns.

Meanwhile, contrary to market anticipations of a loss of 300,000 barrels in US crude oil stockpiles, the American Petroleum Institute (API) announced Tuesday that inventories had increased by an estimated 11.9 million barrels.

This indicated a fall in the world#39;s largest oil-consuming nation#39;s oil consumption, which in turn limited upward price pressures.mdash;AA

