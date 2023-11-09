Moment TikToker throws herself to the floor screaming ‘I’m dying’ in busy London hospital so she can film ‘how to get seen in UK A&E’ stunt for her channel

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the moment a TikToker pretended to collapse in an “understaffed” A&E department while shouting “I’m dying” in an “unfunny” prank.

Londoner Farah Shams, 23, performed the stunt for her more than half a million followers on social media.

In the video titled ‘How to be seen in UK A&E’, which was filmed by a friend, Ms Shams stands up and starts groaning loudly, shouting “oh my God, I’m dying”.

She then walks into the middle of what is supposed to be a crowded NHS waiting room and shouts “help” as she lies flat on the floor for a few seconds before getting up and moaning “why doesn’t anyone help me?” »

The TiTok prankster stood up in the middle of the waiting room and started growling loudly

The TikToker claims she waited seven hours in the emergency room, but it’s unclear why she waited

A doctor at an unknown location stops to look at the TikToker and a man who appears to be a security guard asks “what happened?”

She confronts him and says “I’m dying, we’re all dying” until the guard asks her to sit down and one of the bewildered patients shouts “her friend is dying.” film this.”

The clip has been viewed over 4 million times on TikTok, but its comments section is filled with users criticizing the controversial TikToker.

One person said: “What a display of stupidity, do you think they are ignoring you? They are underfunded and underequipped, show some respect.

Another said: “Hospital staff have enough problems to deal with.”

Another person said: “It’s a really selfish thing to do… people sit there for hours… feeling terrible and you’re not making things better. »

Many people reacted angrily to the video, saying it wasn’t funny and that Farah Shams was a disgrace.

Ms Shams (pictured) responded to those who criticized her online, explaining: “Wait seven? And being released without being told… to wait another three hours when no one had any intention of telling me I was released?

While another added: “I don’t find it funny, there are sick/injured people who all have to wait a very long time to be seen, the peace and quiet during those hours is.”

Another said: “She missed the point with this video. His others are borderline funny, but it’s just plain disrespectful.

Someone else replied: “Really not funny. Just stupid and boring. Other people need it more than you. You are a disgrace.

“It’s pretty sad what some people are doing on social media,” another commenter added.

And another said: “It’s a f***ing ending.” Showing off while sick people sit there.

However, when one user said “really not funny.” Everyone has to wait,” one responded: “The question is why people have to wait. That was his point of view! ‘

Ms Shams claims she decided to pull the dramatic stunt on October 27 because she had waited seven hours to be seen, then another three hours – only to find out she had been released without being told .

She dismissed the criticism by calling angry users “keyboard warriors” and bizarrely assuming that “what I did is what everyone thinks they’re doing in their imagination.”

She responded to those who criticized her online, explaining: “Wait seven hours? And being released without being told… to wait another three hours when no one had any intention of telling me I was released?

But one commenter responded by saying: “Because if there are 120 patients and say 10 doctors, how is it possible to NOT wait? I can’t take care of you.

One even said: “I felt like this when I waited four hours in the emergency room with a broken foot. »

Ms. Shams responded: “Actually, they rape. What I did is what everyone thinks they do in their imagination.

One fan commented: “That was funny. Why are you so angry?

The TikToker added: “Legitimately everyone is in such a rush, but half the people are keyboard warriors. If they were there, they would have remained silent.

In another video, she films herself stuffing a packet of salmon, a tub of butter and a box of cereal into her coat in a supermarket, before blaming the cost of living crisis in the caption.

MailOnline has contacted Farah Shams and NHS England for comment.