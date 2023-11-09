Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Nvidia announces January event after rumors of an RTX 4080 Super launch

    Nvidia announces January event after rumors of an RTX 4080 Super launch

    Nvidia has started sending email press invitations for a “special address” at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The invitations to the event come just days after rumors suggested that Nvidia’s RTX 40-series Super cards would debut at CES 2024, including an RTX 4070 Super and an RTX 4080 Super.

    Nvidia’s invitation does not mention GeForce or who will be presenting at the keynote on January 8 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Nvidia’s event will take place on a busy day of press conferences at CES, so we’re definitely expecting some news here.

    Invitation to Nvidia’s CES 2024 event.Image: NVIDIA

    Hardware leakers have been revealing details about the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Super cards for weeks, and the more powerful RTX 4080 Super is rumored to include 20GB of VRAM instead of the 16GB that ship with the RTX 4080 models in this moment. The rumored RTX 4070/4080 Super cards are also expected to feature a higher memory bus than their existing counterparts.

    If Nvidia is set to release new Super cards for the RTX 40 series, it will be the first time we see Super versions of Nvidia GPUs since the 20 series in 2019. Now all eyes will be on the price of these GPUs. and the performance gap with respect to existing models. We’ll be covering Nvidia’s keynote and many more CES announcements starting January 8, so stay tuned for the latest CES news.

