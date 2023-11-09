Nvidia announces January event after rumors of an RTX 4080 Super launch

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nvidia has started sending email press invitations for a “special address” at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The invitations to the event come just days after rumors suggested that Nvidia’s RTX 40-series Super cards would debut at CES 2024, including an RTX 4070 Super and an RTX 4080 Super.

Nvidia’s invitation does not mention GeForce or who will be presenting at the keynote on January 8 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Nvidia’s event will take place on a busy day of press conferences at CES, so we’re definitely expecting some news here.

Invitation to Nvidia’s CES 2024 event.Image: NVIDIA

Hardware leakers have been revealing details about the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Super cards for weeks, and the more powerful RTX 4080 Super is rumored to include 20GB of VRAM instead of the 16GB that ship with the RTX 4080 models in this moment. The rumored RTX 4070/4080 Super cards are also expected to feature a higher memory bus than their existing counterparts.