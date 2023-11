NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France will allocate an additional 80 million euros for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, bringing the total for this year to 100 million euros.nbsp;

Macron stated during the opening of the humanitarian conference on Gaza in Paris, quot;France announced additional humanitarian aid of 20 million euros since October 7, and we will increase it to 100 million euros for the year 2023.quot; –AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.