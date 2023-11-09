Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Brawls Erupt Outside Gal Gadot Screening of Hamas Atrocities Film in L.A.

    ABC 7/YouTube

    Several fights erupted outside the screening of a film showing the Hamas attacks on Israel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

    The film, Bearing Witness, is a compilation of extremely graphic raw footage shot during the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, with some of the material reportedly coming from cameras worn by Hamas gunmen as they carried out massacres. The 43-minute movie was shown at L.A.’s Museum of Tolerance on Wednesday night amid a heavy police presence both inside and around the museum to maintain security.

    Wonder Woman actress and former IDF service member Gal Gadot was rumored to have been involved in arranging the screening, but was not present at the event itself, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though her Israeli film producer husband Jaron Varsano was there.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

