Australia’s hottest WAG insists she is ‘excited’ to move with AFL boyfriend to Adelaide despite hearing ‘mixed reviews’ of the city: ‘Can’t say I ever thought I’d move there’

Chelsea Becirevic excited to move to Adelaide

Her AFL star boyfriend joined the Power

She says she’s heard ‘mixed reviews’ about the city

Footy’s hottest new WAG Chelsea Becirevic is ‘excited’ about her impending move to Adelaide with her AFL star boyfriend, despite receiving ‘lots of mixed reviews’ about the Australian city from South.

Model, marketer and influencer Becirevic insists she will “embrace” the City of Churches when she moves there with boyfriend Ivan Soldo, who has signed for Port Adelaide.

During a Q&A with her 69,000 Instagram followers, the buxom blonde bombshell said: “To be honest, I can’t say I ever thought I’d ever move to Adelaide. But I can’t wait to change and discover a new place.

“I’ve never been to Adelaide before so I have no idea what to expect… and I hear so many mixed reviews.

“It’s not forever, but who knows, I might end up liking it.” I’m excited to start a new chapter and meet new people.

The 23-year-old model met Soldo two years ago and has ruled out a long-distance relationship, insisting “it wasn’t an option”.

“I know how much I would hate it and struggle, so I’m just going to accept it,” she wrote.

“I’ll definitely miss Melb a lot, but I’ll be going back and forth all the time anyway.”

Becirevic stole the show at Richmond’s Finest and Fairest Evening, wearing a revealing dress on the red carpet.

The couple regularly shares affectionate photos and videos of themselves online.

They went on their first date over two years ago after she moved from the Gold Coast to Melbourne, and saw each other “off and on” until very recently when they made their relationship official.

After Soldo’s trade was announced in October, she posted, “Always proud of you @ivansoldo.”